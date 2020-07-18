First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.22, 32,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 104,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

