First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.98, approximately 1,971,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,077% from the average daily volume of 167,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

