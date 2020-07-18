First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.38, approximately 89,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 246,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 379,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.