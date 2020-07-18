First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

