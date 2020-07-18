First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.42, approximately 66,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 109,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.