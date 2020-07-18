First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.15, approximately 4,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FJP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,724,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 922.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

