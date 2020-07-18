First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.33, approximately 94,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 169,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

