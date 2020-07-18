First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35, approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

