First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $63.72, approximately 35,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 56,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.