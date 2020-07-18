First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.70, 4,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

