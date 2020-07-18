First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.75, approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

