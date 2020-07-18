First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $81.03, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

