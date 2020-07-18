First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $83.16, 74,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 115,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

