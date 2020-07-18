First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.84 and last traded at $112.67, approximately 584,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 282,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

