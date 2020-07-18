First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.75, 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.146 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

