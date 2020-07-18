First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34, approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

