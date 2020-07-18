First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, approximately 11,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 23,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

