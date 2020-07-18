First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.49, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.64% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.