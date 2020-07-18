First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 156,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

