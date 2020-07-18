First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.06, 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

