First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.