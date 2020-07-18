First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 31.91% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

