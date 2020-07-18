Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.