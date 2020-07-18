FMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical volume of 390 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 60.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

