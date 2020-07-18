Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

