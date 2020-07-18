Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$159.67.

TSE:FNV opened at C$203.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$166.22. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,386,986. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total value of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,204.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

