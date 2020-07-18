Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 42.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

