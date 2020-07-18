GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Up 1.3%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, 140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

About GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

