Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

