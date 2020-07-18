Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.