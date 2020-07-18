Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,757 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $183,638,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.