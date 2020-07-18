Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in VF by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after buying an additional 146,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in VF by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

VFC stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

