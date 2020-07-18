Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $513,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

