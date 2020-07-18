Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

TSLA stock opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,085.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

