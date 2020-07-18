Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $964.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $937.55 and a 200 day moving average of $708.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

