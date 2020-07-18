Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,696 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

