Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

