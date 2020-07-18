Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

