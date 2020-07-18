Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,499,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

