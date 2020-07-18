Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,334,000 after buying an additional 125,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $355.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $382.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

