Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Match Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.