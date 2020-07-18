Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.23

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1268313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34.

About Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

