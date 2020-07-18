Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

