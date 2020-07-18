Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

