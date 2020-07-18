Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

ENT opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

