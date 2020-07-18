Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 49 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,958 shares of company stock worth $38,696,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.