Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 779 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

RDVY opened at $31.85 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

