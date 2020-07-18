Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 401 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $102.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

