Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 308 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.32.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.