Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,011 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

SYLD stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

